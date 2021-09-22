Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.66 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

