Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

