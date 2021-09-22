Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 298.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 395.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

