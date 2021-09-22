Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,728 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

