Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $381.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

