Paparazzi Hits Market Capitalization of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00128978 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.