Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

