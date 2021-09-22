Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 5,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.