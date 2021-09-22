Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.08. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,568. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 169.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $265.71 and a one year high of $503.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.11 and a 200-day moving average of $392.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

