PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 5,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $268.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day moving average of $270.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

