PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,335 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $167,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.97. 169,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $318.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

