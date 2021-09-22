PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 10%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.26. 194,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,553,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Several research firms have commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
