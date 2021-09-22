PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 10%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.26. 194,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,553,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

