Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 7.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 65,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,084,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

