Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $163,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $987,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,508. The stock has a market cap of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.