Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 3.3%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.75 ($0.48). 80,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 158,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

