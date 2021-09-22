Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 110.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

