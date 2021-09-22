Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.31

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $98.31, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.