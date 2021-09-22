Penta Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $16,724.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00131070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

