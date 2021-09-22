People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.93 and a 52-week high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

