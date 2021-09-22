People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

