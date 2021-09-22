People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

