People s United Financial Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,738,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

