People s United Financial Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Navient by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

