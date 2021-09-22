PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.77.

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

