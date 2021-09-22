Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

