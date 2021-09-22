Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $160,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 604,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.