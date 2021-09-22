PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,037,000.

