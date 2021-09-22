Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 30.1% in August

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

