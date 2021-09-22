Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 299,994 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.19% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,455,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

