Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000.

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

