Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.01 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCRU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.