Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.04 Million in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $116,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $64,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,679,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

