Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.39% of Trebia Acquisition worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TREB opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

