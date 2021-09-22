Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.68% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

LCAA stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

