Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $32,521,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $274.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.31 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,505 shares of company stock worth $70,936,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

