Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTOCU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,982,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 75.2% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

