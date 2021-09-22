Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PT. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pintec Technology by 60.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

