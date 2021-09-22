Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $12.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.