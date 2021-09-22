Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $15.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

CGC opened at $13.52 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

