PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.37. 387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

PJSC Tatneft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

