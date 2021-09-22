Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

