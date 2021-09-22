Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

