PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AKR. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.