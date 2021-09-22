PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $142,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $231,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,036,771 shares of company stock worth $2,182,812,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $221.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

