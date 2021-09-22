PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 87.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

