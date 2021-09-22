PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 496 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

