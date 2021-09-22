PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

