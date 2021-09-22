PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

