POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 2.3%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 134,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 267,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.