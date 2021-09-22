Polychain Monsters (PMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.18 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $45.18 million and $1.38 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $13.30 or 0.00030801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00129199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045542 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

